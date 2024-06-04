Redmi’s Next Flagship Killer Phone Shows Up in Detailed Leak

Although Redmi is often linked with budget devices, the brand consistently produces flagship killers in its K series in China each year. Internationally, these devices rarely launch under the Redmi name. Instead, they sometimes appear as part of the Poco F series.

The next generation of Redmi’s K series is on its way soon, and one of its members, the Redmi K80 Pro in particular, recently had its specifications leaked. This device is set to follow the K70 Pro, released in China last November. It is anticipated to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, a 2K resolution screen, and a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging.

Rumors suggest that the Redmi K80 Pro will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 3x telephoto camera, an upgrade from the 2x on the K70 Pro. A March report indicated that the Xiaomi 15 series and the OnePlus 13 might also adopt ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, which are generally faster and more reliable than optical ones.

ALSO READ Xiaomi 15 to Come With a Massive Camera Sensor

A tipster on Weibo claims that the Redmi K80 Pro will be “like a flagship,” which could affect its price. It wouldn’t be surprising if the device saw a price increase compared to the launch price of its predecessor.

ALSO READ Xiaomi 15 Pro to Get Periscope Zoom for the First Time

As for a launch date, there is no official word from Xiaomi yet and there aren’t many rumors about it either. It’s also hard to predict the announcement timeframe as Xiaomi doesn’t seem to have a fixed track record for its Redmi K family of phones, but if we were to guess, it will likely happen by the end of this year, or in early 2025.