How to Watch India vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 5, 2024 | 2:35 pm

India will take on Ireland at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in their first game of the T20 World Cup in Group A where Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to dominate Paul Stirling’s un-predictable Ireland.

Harry Tector is the player to watch out for Ireland as he made his highest T20I score against India, an action-packed 64 off 33 balls, although that was against a second-string bowling attack of India.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant can be a dangerous batter for India with his no-look flicks considering he had a stellar IPL season this year while scoring 446 runs in 13 innings for Delhi Capitals at an average of 40.54

The left-hand batter at the top of the order is a useful advantage and in Yashasvi Jaiswal India has one of the best, but they may let it go, in favor of another left-hand batter with a very different set of skills. Shivam Dube is likely to slot into the middle order and take on the spinners.

Kohli averages 81.5 in T20 World Cups having turned 14 of his 25 innings into 50-plus scores while Bumrah has taken six wickets in 12 overs against Ireland at an average of 9.66 and economy rate of 4.83.

India has won all seven completed T20Is between the two teams.

You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 8.30 pm PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Myco LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK
3. Tapmad LINK LINK

 

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK
2. Tamasha LINK
3. Tapmad LINK

 

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —-
2. Ptv Sports —-

 

Region Platform
North America & Canada Willow TV
India Disney Hotstar & SS1
Netherlands NOS
Rest of the World Sports Central
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean
New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4
Africa SuperSport Cricket

 

Other Countries:

Subsaharan Africa Supersport
UK & Northern Ireland SkySports
MENA StarzPlay, Criclife Max
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, Shakti TV

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

 

>