Pakistan’s 21 Squash Athletes To Participate In Seven International Tournaments

Around 21 Pakistani squash athletes are set to participate in seven upcoming international tournaments in May, this announcement comes as a boost for the squash community in Pakistan, signaling a resurgence of interest in nurturing the country’s squash talent.

Reportedly, Mehmood Mehboob, Khakan Malik, and Israr Ahmed will participate in the $6000 Singleton Open in Australia from May 1 till May 5.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Rising Squash Star Ashab Irfan Wins Rochester Prom Tournament in USA

Currently, Khakan is unseeded and he will face Yuto Anda from Japan in the first round while Mehmood will play against Javed Ali in the Australian Singleton.

Meanwhile, Israr will face off against Aussie squash player James Nicholas whereas Ashab Irfan, Huzaifa Ibrahim, Abdul Malik, and Saeed Abdul will battle for a $6,000 prize at the Kiva Club Open in the US from May 7-11.

In the first round, Saeed Abdul is drawn against Matias Lacroix from China and he will battle against him in the squash court in the Kiva Club Open.

Pakistan’s 12 squash players will take part in the $3000 NT Open in Australia that will commence from May 8 to May 12.

PSA World Championships will begin from May 9 to May 18 in Egypt in which Pakistan’s young squash star will Hamza Khan will enter the competition in the quest to win the tournament as a PSA invitee.

Hamza Khan has been drawn against Nicolas Mueller from Switzerland in the initial round which will be extremely grueling.

Auckland Open in New Zealand will kickstart from May 16 to May 19. It is a tournament where two stalwarts, Mohammad Essa and Fawad Hussain, in Pakistan’s squash arena will feature in the competition worth $3000.

Qatar Squash Federation (QSF 3-PSA Bronze) in Qatar is expected to start from May 22 to May 26 where Tayyab Aslam will take on Aly Hussein from Egypt and Asim Khan will meet his old nemesis Abhay Singh from India in the first round.

ALSO READ Noor Zaman Reaches Final of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup 2024

The participation of these athletes in international tournaments is expected to generate heightened interest and support for squash within Pakistan, potentially attracting more resources and attention from the government to the sport.