Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Appear in Official Images

An image from Samsung’s Kazakhstan website has appeared online, showcasing the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, offering an official glimpse of the new foldable devices from a single angle that still provides a sense of their design, and confirms leaks.

Overall, the design remains largely unchanged. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 appears to have slightly sharper corners compared to the more rounded edges of the Z Fold 5. This image aligns with a live image shared by Ice Universe recently.

Samsung has reportedly reduced the bezels to achieve a 22:9 aspect ratio on the cover display, a change from the 23.1:9 ratio of the 2023 model while keeping the phone’s dimensions nearly the same.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Appears in Hands On Image

It’s uncertain whether the sharper corners have influenced the design, but the rear camera setup seems largely unchanged. It features a protruding camera island that houses three lenses, each slightly elevated from the island’s surface, now framed by a black border instead of a metallic ring.

The image also confirms Galaxy AI features for the foldable duo.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 retains its dual-camera system and the folder-shaped cover display of its predecessor, the Z Flip 5. However, this model’s cover display is rumored to increase in size from 3.4 inches to 3.9 inches, extending closer to the cameras than before.

ALSO READ Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Have Thick Bezels Despite Being Samsung’s Most Expensive Phone

As the July release date for these new foldables (and accompanying wearables) approaches, we anticipate more official images and information to emerge. We will continue to monitor and report on these developments.