X Now Officially Allows Adult Content Calling it “Artistic Expression”

X (formerly known as Twitter) has historically been home to numerous active NSFW (not safe for work) communities. While the platform has tacitly permitted the posting of adult content, its official regulations have never explicitly banned or authorized such material.

That policy has now changed. X, under the authority of Elon Musk, now officially allows adult material on its platform, but only of its consensually produced and clearly labeled as such. This includes explicit content created through AI tools as well.

The modification to the guidelines isn’t entirely unexpected, as X has previously explored officially supporting adult content within its NSFW communities. The company believes that pornography can be a “legitimate form of artistic expression.” Here is what X’s content policies page for adult content says:

We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed. Sexual expression, visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression. We balance this freedom by restricting exposure to Adult Content for children or adult users who choose not to see it.

X’s regulations on violent content follow similar guidelines, although the platform stipulates that such content must not be “excessively gory or depict sexual violence.” It also continues to prohibit content that directly threatens or promotes violence.

The company’s rationale for permitting graphic content is to enable users to engage in discussions about current events, incorporating relevant images and videos.

The social network permits users to label their posts as containing sensitive media. It restricts access to these posts for users under 18 or those who have not provided their birth dates on their profiles.