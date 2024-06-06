Here Are The Eid al-Adha Slaughtering Rates Released in Karachi

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 6, 2024 | 6:23 pm

The Meat Merchants Association in Karachi has released official rates for animal slaughtering services during Eid al-Adha.

As per the association’s announcement, the fee for slaughtering a heifer on the first day of Eid will be Rs. 20,000, while the rate for sacrificing a goat has been fixed at Rs. 10,000.

Nadeem Qureshi, a representative of the Meat Merchants Association, stated that for those opting to slaughter a camel, the fee has been fixed at Rs. 40,000.

He added that the rates for the second and third Eid days will be significantly reduced, with prices dropping to nearly half the initial day’s rates.

On the other hand, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to convene a meeting tomorrow (Friday) to see the Zil Hajj moon. According to Radio Pakistan, the meeting would be chaired by the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

