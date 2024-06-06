KP Launches Multiple Housing Schemes for Public

On Wednesday, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur launched three new housing schemes under the Provincial Housing Authority (PHA). These schemes include the Hangu Township, the Dangram Housing Scheme in Swat, and the Mega City in Nowshera. The objective behind these initiatives is to provide improved and affordable residential facilities to the general public.

A ceremony marking this occasion was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, attended by Special Assistant to CM Dr. Amjad Ali, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Amjad Khan, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Sharafat Ali, and other senior officials.

The Hangu Township, spanning 8,362 canals, will accommodate 10,162 commercial and residential plots. The Dangram Housing Scheme, spread across 501 kanals, will offer 682 commercial and residential plots, while the Mega City in Nowshera, covering 1,750 kanals, will feature 3,500 plots of varying sizes, both commercial and residential. These housing schemes are collectively estimated to cost Rs21 billion.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister emphasized that providing affordable residential facilities is a government responsibility. He stated that the provincial government has launched these schemes on a public-private partnership basis to address the housing needs of the people.

Additionally, plots of five marlas will be provided free of cost to the heirs of government officials and personnel of various forces who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Furthermore, housing schemes worth Rs85 billion are in the pipeline, which will not only meet housing needs but also create employment opportunities.

Gandapur highlighted the completion of planning phases in various sectors aimed at generating revenue for the province. He expressed the government’s willingness to welcome local and foreign investment in sectors like mining, energy, tourism, and housing, promising full support to investors through the government’s ease-of-doing-business policy.

On Thursday, Gandapur inaugurated the Nasir Bagh feeder route of the BRT (DR-14), expanding the total number of BRT feeder routes to sixteen. Spanning 18 km, this new feeder route will have a total of 16 bus stops, running from Board Bazar to DHA via Regi Model Town.