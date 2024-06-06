New Religious Corridor on Pakistan-India Border in Sindh Proposed

Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah announced on Thursday that a religious corridor similar to Kartarpur could be established on the Pakistan-India border within the province.

This initiative will facilitate devotees of the Hindu and Jain faiths. Speaking at a tourism promotion event in Dubai, Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah proposed establishing a religious corridor in Umarkot and Nagarparkar.

He stated that Nagarparkar is home to several historical Jain temples. He informed attendees that numerous Hindus and Jains were eager to visit Sindh.

Shah proposed that the Sindh government could start a weekly flight from India to Sukkur or Larkana for religious tourists. He highlighted that Umarkot is home to Shri Shiv Mandir, one of the oldest Hindu temples in Sindh.

Some believe Shri Shiv Mandir was constructed over 2,000 years ago, but a local Hindu community leader claimed in an interview with an international news agency that it is as old as 5,000 years. Meanwhile, numerous abandoned Jain temples can be found in Nagarparkar.

