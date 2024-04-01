Microsoft and OpenAI Are Making The World’s Largest AI Supercomputer

OpenAI, the most valued AI startup at the moment is working with its biggest investor Microsoft to build the world’s largest AI supercomputer which could cost up to $100 billion. This computer could be used to power OpenAI’s future AI models or even Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

This AI supercomputer is called Stargate and it is going to cost 100 times more than the most powerful supercomputers at the moment, as per The Information’s report. The two tech companies will deploy the powerful computer over the next 6 years and it is expected to be operational by 2028.

The ambitious project is divided into different phases and Stargate is expected to be a phase 5 system. The idea of Stargate is still in its early planning stages, but the companies believe that it would require nuclear power to operate due to the immense power requirement of this project. Such a project would require gigawatts of power which cannot be provided through conventional methods.

ALSO READ OpenAI’s Voice Engine Can Clone Your Voice Within 15 Seconds

Specifics regarding the onboard equipment and hardware configuration, as well as the deployment location for Stargate, have yet to be finalized. Additionally, there’s speculation that Stargate may encompass multiple data centers situated at a single location, rather than a singular facility. Therefore, it remains premature to delve into the details of the project at this stage.

Nonetheless, it’s imperative to recognize the growing prevalence of such data centers moving forward. This segment is poised to play a pivotal role in the advancement of AI technologies, with Nvidia’s CEO himself projecting potential market expansion to $2 trillion over the next five years.

ALSO READ ChatGPT 4 Becomes The 2nd Best AI Chatbot for The First Time

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly looking to secure $7 trillion to fund his AI ambitions and such a figure no longer seems far-fetched with such overreaching goals.