Sindh CM Grants Rs. 520 Million to NICVD

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved an additional Rs520 million for the ongoing construction of a new pediatric unit at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). This decision was made during the 82nd governing body meeting of the institute held at the CM House on Wednesday.

The meeting saw the attendance of several key officials, including Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, MPAs Sadiya Javed and Rukhsana Parveen, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, and NICVD Executive Director Dr. Tahir Saghir.

Acknowledging the heavy workload of pediatric cardiac patients, the officials decided to operationalize two floors of the dedicated pediatric building next year. The project, which commenced in 2016-17, will receive an additional Rs520 million to expedite its completion.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that Rs628.3 million had been allocated in the current financial year 2023-2024 for the procurement of MRI machines. This investment aims to enhance the stroke intervention programme at the NICVD.

Dr. Tahir Saghir, the newly appointed Executive Director of NICVD, proposed an increase in the grant-in-aid/budget for the year 2024-2025. He emphasized the need for additional funds due to significant inflation, increased dollar-based costs, and higher expenses related to employees and imported equipment. The hospital’s budget for the financial year 2023-24 was previously set at Rs8 billion.

The Chief Minister directed Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho and Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi to assess the NICVD’s financial needs and provide recommendations for his approval. He also instructed the NICVD administration to develop a comprehensive patient treatment tracking system. This system will monitor all expenditures, tests, procedures, and prescribed medicines.