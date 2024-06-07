2024 T20 World Cup Points Table as Canada Stuns Ireland in New York

Ireland won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in their second game of the T20 World Cup against Canada.

Paul Stirling’s men restricted Canada to 153-4 but then a 75-run partnership between Nicholas Kirton and Shreyas Movva inspired a comeback. Kirton smashed 49 runs off 35 deliveries while Shreyas anchored the innings, scoring 37 runs off 36 balls.

Craig Young and Barry McCarthy were the pick of the bowlers as they notched up two wickets each. McCarthy was the most economical as well as he finished with bowling figures of 2-24 in 4 overs.

Ireland started their innings with a huge top-order collapse in the second innings as they were stranded at 59-6 in 12.3 overs, however, George Dockrell and Mark Adair started the counter-attack against the Canadian bowling unit.

Dillon Heylinger was the spearhead bowler for Canada, finishing up with figures of 2-18 in his allotted 4 overs for Canada halting Ireland’s run-chase in the second innings.

Mark Adair was dismissed by Jeremy Gordon after he scored 34 runs off 24 balls while scoring a 62-run partnership with Dockrell. Gordon was the pick of the bowlers for Canada as he defended 17 runs in the last over and also finished with figures 2-16 in his 4 overs.

Canada defeated Ireland by 12 runs while registering their first-ever win in the history of the T20 World Cup.

