Urooj Mumtaz Weighs In On Babar Azam’s Poor Strike Rate In The T20 World Cup

In a video shared on social media, former Pakistani women’s cricketer and commentator Urooj Mumtaz expressed her concerns about the team’s performance against the USA.

It sparked a debate that kicked off with a question from ESPN where the former cricketer was asked about whether Fakhar Zaman or Iftikhar Ahmed should have been on strike during the super over.

Urooj Mumtaz asserted that Fakhar was the right choice, given his prowess as a left-arm batter, but the team management downplayed its significance in their decision-making.

“Yes, Fakhar should have been on the strike, as he’s a left-arm batter so the left-arm bowling would have lied under his angle. However, that wasn’t much of an issue, it could have been done by anyone, a top team losing to an associate team, especially in such a manner, is a massive upset in my opinion,” said Urooj.

She emphasized that the batting maestro Babar Azam needs to accelerate his innings at the right time when the Pakistan team needs him to shift gears.

“Babar Azam’s strike rate in today’s match, especially when he was dismissed was concerning. He wasn’t able to play shots from the middle of the bat earlier in his innings since the USA bowled well,” she said.

Urooj also expressed strong opinions on team selection. She questioned the inclusion of Azam Khan in the playing XI, suggesting that Mohammad Rizwan should continue as the team’s main wicketkeeper.

The commentator further recommended that once Imad Wasim recovers, he should replace Azam in the lineup, emphasizing the need for a balanced selection which cannot be attained without the all-rounder in the team.

The insights from Urooj provided fans with a deeper understanding of the game’s critical moments and the strategic thinking behind team selections.

Pakistan will now face arch-rivals India on June 9 at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in their second match of the T20 World Cup campaign.

