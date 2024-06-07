PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 7, 2024 | 12:25 pm

Canada will lock horns with Ireland at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in their second match of the T20 World Cup campaign with both teams unable to register a point in their first match.

No team has gone past 100 at this venue in four innings, with uneven bounce and prodigious movement up front bringing about plenty of criticism.

Dillon Heyliger’s all-around abilities could be useful for Canada. He has been in good bowling form this year, having picked up five wickets in as many games while going at a tick over eight an over.

Mark Adair has been in excellent form this year. He is comfortably Ireland’s highest wicket-taker in 2024 with 18 scalps in 10 T20Is and an economy rate 8.16.

This is Canada’s debut campaign in the T20 World Cup under the stewardship of captain Saad Bin Zafar while Paul Stirling’s Ireland is a more experienced side with 7 appearances in the T20 World Cup.

You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Myco LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK
3. Tapmad LINK LINK

 

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK
2. Tamasha LINK
3. Tapmad LINK

 

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —-
2. Ptv Sports —-

 

Region Platform
North America & Canada Willow TV
India Disney Hotstar & SS1
Netherlands NOS
Rest of the World Sports Central
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean
New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4
Africa SuperSport Cricket

 

Other Countries:

Subsaharan Africa Supersport
UK & Northern Ireland SkySports
MENA StarzPlay, Criclife Max
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, Shakti TV

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>