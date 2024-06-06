Here Are The Most Lethal Bowlers Of Powerplay In T20 World Cup History

Five bowlers have turned out to be the most lethal in the powerplay overs often setting the tone for the rest of the match. Bowlers who excel in these initial six overs can tilt the game in their team’s favor.

Pakistan’s star left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has carved a niche for himself, ranking in the top three for most wickets taken in the powerplay during the T20I World Cup.

Leading the chart is West Indies’ Samuel Badree, who has claimed 12 wickets in powerplay overs, showcasing his ability to dismantle top-order batters with his accurate leg-spin. Following him closely is New Zealand’s Trent Boult, a master of swing bowling, who has taken 11 wickets. Boult’s lethal in-swingers and ability to extract movement even on flat pitches have made him a formidable force.

Shaheen Afridi shares the third spot with Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood and Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed, each having taken 10 wickets.

Afridi’s inclusion in this list showcases his consistency in international cricket. Known for his blistering pace and pinpoint accuracy with the new ball, Afridi has become Pakistan’s go-to bowler in crucial matches.

His ability to swing the ball both ways and deliver yorkers with precision has earned him accolades from cricket pundits worldwide.

Hazlewood and Ahmed, both known for their ability to maintain pressure on batsmen, have also made significant contributions to their respective teams.

These bowlers remain pivotal to their teams’ success, often setting the tone for a match within the first few overs with the new ball. Shaheen Afridi’s position among these elite bowlers is a testament to his skill and world-class ability to win matches on the biggest stage.

Most Wickets In Powerplay In T20 World Cup :