Pakistan Team Moved to Hotel Five Minutes Away From New York Stadium

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has intervened to improve the accommodation arrangements for the team during their stay in New York for the T20 World Cup.

This intervention comes after it was revealed that the original hotel allocated to the Pakistan team was a 90-minute drive from the stadium, compared to the Indian team’s accommodation, which is only a 10-minute drive away.

Dissatisfied with this significant inconvenience, Naqvi contacted the International Cricket Council (ICC) and persuaded the event organizers to relocate the Pakistan team to a more conveniently located hotel. Thanks to his efforts, the team will now stay in a hotel that is just a five-minute drive from the stadium.

Sources indicate that Naqvi communicated to the ICC that he would not permit the Pakistan team to endure long commutes for their T20 World Cup matches, which include crucial fixtures on June 9 and 11 in New York. He emphasized that if the hotel change was not facilitated, he would ensure the team’s comfort by relocating them at the PCB’s expense.

Naqvi’s intervention was not only about convenience but also about fairness, as other teams, including South Africa and Sri Lanka, had raised similar concerns about their accommodations being over an hour away from the stadium. This move aims to ensure that the Pakistan team is well-rested and adequately prepared for their upcoming matches.

The team will depart for New York immediately after their match against the USA today. They will face arch-rivals India on June 9, Canada on June 11, and their final first-round match will be against Ireland on June 16.

