Market Timings Extended Till Eid ul Adha

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered an extension of market timings ahead of Eidul Adha 2024.

During the hearing, Lahore High Court Judge Justice Shahid Karim granted permission for markets to remain open until 1 AM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and until 12 AM on other weekdays.

ALSO READ Nothing Confirms CMF Phone 1 Under Its Budget Brand

In addition to extending market timings, the Lahore High Court also ordered the opening of the Bagh-e-Jinnah water channel. Furthermore, a report from the Punjab Food Authority was presented to the court during the proceedings.

The first day of Eidul Adha 2024 in Pakistan is expected to fall on June 17, Monday. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene in Karachi today, Friday, to sight the Zilhajj moon at the Meteorological Department office.