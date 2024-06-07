UHS Changes Admission Criteria for Various Degree Programs

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) has approved the MPhil/PhD committee’s recommendation to revise the admission eligibility criteria for MPhil and Master’s degree programs.

The 202nd ASRB meeting, chaired by UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, was held on Thursday.

Under the new criteria, candidates must score at least 75 percent on the University’s Postgraduate Entrance Test to be eligible for admission, up from the previous requirement of 50 percent.

Additionally, the board has waived the requirement for a minimum of two years of relevant experience for admission. Fresh graduates are now eligible to apply for MPhil and Master’s degree programs at UHS.

The board also reviewed and approved 45 student thesis reports and examination panels for thesis submissions by Sana Iqbal, Osheen Sajjad, Madiha Shakoor, Shumaila Habib (all Ph.D. in Human Genetics & Molecular Biology), and Dr. Huma Saeed Khan (Ph.D. in Physiology).

Breast Cancer Awareness MoU:

The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and Pink Ribbon Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to participate in breast cancer awareness activities.

The MoU was signed at Arfa Karim Tower by PHEC Chairperson Dr. Shahid Munir, Pink Ribbon Pakistan CEO Umar Aftab, and representatives from six women’s universities in Punjab.

The ceremony aimed to address the lack of breast cancer awareness among women, which often results in late diagnoses.

Dr. Munir stated that PHEC and Pink Ribbon Pakistan would collaborate on breast cancer awareness activities in women’s universities across Punjab. Mr. Aftab thanked Dr. Munir for PHEC’s support.

Participants included Vice Chancellors Dr. Shagufta Naz (Lahore College for Women University), Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi (Home Economics University), Dr. Anila Kamal (Rawalpindi Women University), Dr. Zareen Fatima Rizvi (Government College Women University Sialkot), Registrar Dr. Fatima Mazhar (Women Sadiq University, Bahawalpur), and Dr. Salma (Government College Women University, Madina Town, Faisalabad).

According to the MoU, women’s universities will support Pink Ribbon through academic studies, research projects, case studies, and hospital business modeling. Seminars and workshops will be conducted to emphasize important aspects of breast cancer. Universities will invite students, faculty members, and alumni to contribute and raise funds for the awareness campaign.