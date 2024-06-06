Pakistan Ranked Among Most Improved Countries in QS World University Rankings 2025

QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) released the 21st edition of the QS World University Rankings, the only ranking system to measure employability and sustainability performance. The QS World University Rankings 2025 feature a record 1,500 institutions from 106 higher education systems.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) remains at the top of the QS rankings for the 13th year. Still, Imperial College has risen from 6th last year to 2nd place in the latest edition, which QS attributed to “world-leading research performance, outstanding employability scores, and exceptional sustainability commitment”. The University of Oxford and Harvard University remain 3rd and 4th respectively; the University of Cambridge rounds out the top five.

Indonesia, Pakistan, and Türkiye are among the most improved countries in the rankings.

Here is the List of Pakistani Universities and their ranks in the QS ranking list.

The QS World University Rankings are a trusted global standard for measuring academic excellence, research impact, and institutional reputation. These rankings significantly influence prospective students, researchers, and academics’ search for educational opportunities and collaborations.

By highlighting the achievements of top universities, the rankings promote a culture of healthy competition, motivating institutions to pursue innovation, academic rigor, and impactful research continually.

Amid a constantly evolving landscape of challenges and opportunities, the QS World University Rankings 2025 underscores the crucial role of higher education institutions in shaping a better future through knowledge, discovery, and intellectual discourse.