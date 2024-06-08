How to Watch England vs Australia T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

England will lock horns with arch-rivals Australia at the Kensington Oval in Barbados Cricket Stadium in their second match of Group B with both teams getting contrasting results in the first round of matches.

Australia have two points on the board after their first match and will look to carry forward the momentum in this World Cup campaign with another win against their old nemesis. Meanwhile, England lost a point against Scotland due to heavy rain.

Mitchell Marsh’s men avoided a mishap against Oman by defeating them with a 39-run margin, the experience of David Warner and Marcus Stoinis shining through in difficult batting conditions.

Cummins is set to return after being rested for the Oman game, which saw Mitchell Starc leave the field with a cramp. Starc is understood to be fine and could keep his place – which would likely see Nathan Ellis miss out.

The one change England may consider is Reece Topley coming in for Wood, with the expectation that there will be some rotation among the seamers through the course of the tournament.

Jos Buttler’s men have a slight edge in the overall T20I head-to-head record with Australia, winning 11 and losing 10 matches, a record which includes winning their last two T20 World Cup encounters, in 2010 and 2021.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 10.00 pm PST.

