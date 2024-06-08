Lahore Has Banned Buying and Selling Sacrificial Animals at These Locations

The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144, prohibiting the sale of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets of Lahore.

The buying and selling of sacrificial animals in Lahore have been restricted to eight designated livestock markets. The sale of animals outside these specified markets has been banned.

The sale of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets of Lahore has been prohibited until June 20, following the imposition of Section 144. This measure aims to uphold law and order and ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore proposed the enforcement of Section 144 in the interest of the public. However, certain areas such as Shahpur Kanjran, LDA City Defense Road, Barki Road Paragon, Sagiyan Road, Sports Complex Ada Rakh, NFC Multan Road, Raiwind Sunder Road, and New King Lane Society will be exempted from the ban.

It should be noted that Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan will be celebrated on June 17 this year as the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday.

Following the conclusion of the committee meeting at the Pakistan Meteorological Department office in Karachi, chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the news in a press conference.