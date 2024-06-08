Redmi 13 Arrives in Pakistan for Rs. 39,999

Redmi’s latest entry-level phone has arrived in Pakistan within just a few days. Being a budget phone, the Redmi 13 offers an attractive price to the Pakistani populace at Rs. 39,999, complete with strong specifications.

Design and Display

At this price range, you have to sacrifice an AMOLED panel, but you still get 90Hz of smooth refresh rate on top of the 6.79-inch LCD with 1080p resolution. The refresh rate can switch according to the screen activity to save battery life.

Internals and Software

On the inside, the main chipset is MediaTek’s Helio G91 Ultra, reliable for daily use, but you may have to sacrifice some graphics quality in demanding games. Since this is a budget phone, its storage type is eMMC 5.1, which is slower than the UFS kind, meaning it will not be as snappy as some more expensive phones. But you at least get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which is not low by any means. There is a 256 GB variant as well.

You get Android 14 for software with HyperOS on top, which is Xiaomi’s revamped MIUI replacement.

Cameras

The 108MP main camera is based on Samsung’s ISOCELL HM6 1/1.67″ sensor capable of 9-in-1 pixel binning. This is accompanied by only a single 2MP macro camera for closeup shots and video recording capabilities are limited to 1080p 30 fps. The selfie camera is a 13MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The Redmi 13 features a large 5030 mAh battery, enabling at least a day of use on a full charge. After charging for 60 minutes, users can make calls for about 23 hours or listen to music for 28 hours. Moreover, a brief five-minute charge allows for two hours of talk time. The device also supports 33W fast charging, which can fully recharge the battery in just 62 minutes.

As mentioned, the Redmi 13 is available in Pakistan for Rs. 39,999 in blue, black, gold, and pink color options.

Availability

The Redmi 13 is now on sale online through Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi sale platforms, and it will soon be available at retail outlets across the nation.

The device is available through several Xiaomi partners, including Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, and MobiCell.

Redmi 13 Specifications