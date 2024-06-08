Sindh Starts Issuing Online Driving Licenses Again

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Driving License Branch has revealed plans to reinstate online license issuance starting next week. This decision was made during a meeting presided over by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The meeting focused on improving the efficiency of the online driving license issuance process. It decided to resume the online issuance of learning and international driving licenses.

Meeting attendees were introduced to the online license renewal facility. The online system will also include features such as payment of fees, bank details, and submission of medical fitness certificates.

During the meeting, proposals for medical fitness and eye exams, particularly for Pakistanis living abroad were discussed.

The IGP stated that the online driving license system will initially be launched on an experimental basis. He also revealed that a mobile van facility might be introduced to enhance citizen convenience.