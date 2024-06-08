News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Sindh Starts Issuing Online Driving Licenses Again

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 8, 2024 | 4:52 pm

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Driving License Branch has revealed plans to reinstate online license issuance starting next week. This decision was made during a meeting presided over by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The meeting focused on improving the efficiency of the online driving license issuance process. It decided to resume the online issuance of learning and international driving licenses.

ALSO READ

Meeting attendees were introduced to the online license renewal facility. The online system will also include features such as payment of fees, bank details, and submission of medical fitness certificates.

During the meeting, proposals for medical fitness and eye exams, particularly for Pakistanis living abroad were discussed.

ALSO READ

The IGP stated that the online driving license system will initially be launched on an experimental basis. He also revealed that a mobile van facility might be introduced to enhance citizen convenience.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>