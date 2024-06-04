Asus ROG Phone 9 Appears in its First Ever Leak

Asus’s next gaming phone is not coming until at least early 2025, but the beastly handset has already appeared in its first-ever leak shared by Android Police.

According to the report, the ROG Phone 9 should come in vanilla and Pro models, one of which has appeared on the internet with the model number ASUSAI2501C, though it is unclear which phone it belongs to.

Since it is going to be a flagship-grade gaming phone as always, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset should be obvious. The SoC is launching in October during the next Snapdragon summit and Xiaomi 15 is going to be the first to adorn it.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will reportedly be able to clock up to 4.00 GHz. However, industry insider and leaker Digital Chat Station has recently reported that a prototype version of the chipset can go higher at 4.2 GHz and can reach 3,000 and 10,000 scores in single and multi-core tests respectively. This would put its upcoming rival, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 under pressure.

This score is even ahead of Apple’s A17 Pro chip and it is worth mentioning that since these are prototype scores, the actual results could be even better.

But let’s not forget that smartphone chips can only maintain their peak performance for so long due to thermal constraints. However, gaming phones specialize in improved cooling and even come with external fans, which means that the Asus ROG Phone 9 will most likely be able to make the most of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

We can also expect to see dedicated trigger buttons as well as LEDs on the back of the device similar to its predecessors. Other than that, there is not much known about the ROG Phone 9, but more should be revealed over the upcoming months.