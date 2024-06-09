Rain Yet Again Stops Play in Pakistan Vs India 2024 T20 World Cup Clash

LATEST UPDATE:

Rain has stopped play in Pakistan vs India clash.

The match has been affected by rain for the second time, after the toss of the Pakistan Vs. India 2024 T20 World Cup clash. Earlier, the toss was delayed by half an hour as the captains walked out for the all-important toss after 30 minutes of the scheduled toss time.

Rohit Sharma scored 8 runs off 6 deliveries where he smashed a maximum against Shaheen Afridi to get off to a blistering start in the opening over.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against India at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium, with Babar Azam’s men making only one change. Imad Wasim came into the playing XI for Azam Khan.

Rohit Sharma made no change in their playing XI, many expected that Kuldeep Yadav might play against Pakistan as the left-arm leg-spinner has been a Kryptonite for Pakistan.

The Men in Green lost to the co-hosts USA in the Super Over at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas while India defeated Ireland by 8 wickets in New York which means that Pakistan is under massive pressure to gain points and will have to depend on other results to qualify for the Super 8s.

