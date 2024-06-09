2024 T20 World Cup Points Table After Pakistan Lose to India

Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first at Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York, against their old nemesis India, a match that was a must-win game for Babar Azam’s men.

India faltered in the powerplay as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply by the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah who bowled immaculate bowling spells in the first innings.

Rishabh Pant held the innings for India with 42 runs off 31 balls on a difficult pitch where Axar Patel also helped his partner with a crucial 20 runs to help India get past the 100-run mark.

India was bowled out for 119, which was the first time Pakistan managed to dismiss the whole Indian team in T20 cricket, thanks to a clinical performance by Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi.

Naseem finished with bowling figures of 3-21 in his allotted 4 overs, while Haris Rauf bowled 3 overs in which he picked 3 scalps as well.

Mohammad Rizwan anchored the innings for Pakistan while scoring 31 off 44 balls but he had no help from the other end by Pakistani batters.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3-14 in his allotted 4 overs whereas Hardik Pandya picked up 2 wickets to help India achieve yet another victory against Pakistan.

India defeated their arch-rivals by 6 runs to gain two crucial points in Group A which means Pakistan will need to depend on other results to qualify for the Super 8s.

Group A Points Table

Team M W L N/R PT NRR India 2 2 0 0 4 1.455 USA 2 2 0 0 4 1.451 Canada 2 1 1 0 2 -0.274 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -0.150 Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 -1.712

