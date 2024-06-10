PM Shehbaz to Chair National Economic Council Meeting Today

A meeting of the National Economic Council will be held today.

After the formation of the National Economic Council, the meeting of the National Economic Council was called on Monday, June 10, by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week.

The National Economic Council will review the annual plan for the financial year 2024-25.

The National Economic Council will review the 13th Five-Year Plan 2024-29. The National Economic Council will also review the proposed public investment for the next financial year. The council will review the federal development program and provincial annual development plan.

Provincial Chief ministers, federal and provincial ministers, and other officials will participate in the meeting.