PM Shehbaz to Chair National Economic Council Meeting Today

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 10, 2024 | 10:32 am

A meeting of the National Economic Council will be held today.

After the formation of the National Economic Council, the meeting of the National Economic Council was called on Monday, June 10, by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week.

The National Economic Council will review the annual plan for the financial year 2024-25.

ALSO READ

The National Economic Council will review the 13th Five-Year Plan 2024-29. The National Economic Council will also review the proposed public investment for the next financial year. The council will review the federal development program and provincial annual development plan.

Provincial Chief ministers, federal and provincial ministers, and other officials will participate in the meeting.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>