Govt Proposes Rs. 27 Billion Development Budget For IT Ministry in Upcoming Budget

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 10, 2024 | 2:22 pm

The federal government has proposed a Rs. 27.43 billion development budget for the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) in the upcoming federal budget.

Key allocations include Rs. 6.28 billion for 15 new IT projects, while Rs. 21.15 billion has been suggested for 15 ongoing projects in the same field.

ALSO READ

Lawmakers have proposed Rs. 55 million for digitization and infrastructure projects, Rs. 300 million for smart office projects at various ministries/departments, and Rs. 3.5 billion for promoting the digital economy.

A budget of Rs. 9.92 billion has been proposed for the development of Technology Park Islamabad, while Rs. 6.78 billion has been earmarked for an IT park in Karachi.

The federal government has proposed Rs. 1 billion for the Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan project, and another Rs. 1 billion for innovation in the IT industry.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>