Govt Proposes Rs. 27 Billion Development Budget For IT Ministry in Upcoming Budget

The federal government has proposed a Rs. 27.43 billion development budget for the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) in the upcoming federal budget.

Key allocations include Rs. 6.28 billion for 15 new IT projects, while Rs. 21.15 billion has been suggested for 15 ongoing projects in the same field.

Lawmakers have proposed Rs. 55 million for digitization and infrastructure projects, Rs. 300 million for smart office projects at various ministries/departments, and Rs. 3.5 billion for promoting the digital economy.

A budget of Rs. 9.92 billion has been proposed for the development of Technology Park Islamabad, while Rs. 6.78 billion has been earmarked for an IT park in Karachi.

The federal government has proposed Rs. 1 billion for the Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan project, and another Rs. 1 billion for innovation in the IT industry.