Here’s a List of Govt Departments With Huge Unpaid Electricity Bills

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has released a comprehensive list of government institutions with significant outstanding electricity dues under letter No. 3886-99 dated June 7, 2024.

AJK Govt Has The Biggest Unpaid Bill

The list reveals a staggering total of unpaid bills amounting to billions of rupees across various government departments and institutions. Topping the list is the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which owes an enormous Rs. 54.86 billion.

Defense Ministry and CDA Among Top 3

Following this is the Ministry of Defence, with outstanding dues of Rs. 5.29 billion.

Several departments under the Capital Development Authority (CDA) also feature prominently, with the CDA itself owing Rs. 4.6 billion, the Pak Secretariat Rs. 1.6 billion, the Cabinet Secretariat Rs. 116 million, and the Chairman Senate’s office Rs. 68 million.

Other notable defaulters include:

Cantt Board Chaklala: Rs. 1.64 billion

Cantt Board Rawalpindi: Rs. 256 million

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA): Rs. 967 million

Ministry of Railways: Rs. 295 million

Federal Government Hospitals: Rs. 295 million

Police: Rs. 260 million

TMA Rawal Town: Rs. 190 million

TMA Murree: Rs. 160 million

Punjab Police: Rs. 135 million

Punjab Jail and Criminal Settlement: Rs. 11.6 million

Ministry of Health: Rs. 55 million

GM Hydel: Rs. 6.6 million

Punjab Welfare Department: Rs. 54 million

Chief Commissioner Islamabad: Rs. 51 million

Ministry of Education: Rs. 48 million

TMA Hasan Abdal: Rs. 46 million

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA): Rs. 32 million

District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital: Rs. 28 million

AGE Maintenance (DP): Rs. 28 million

Ministry of Haj and Auqaf: Rs. 25 million

District Government Rawalpindi: Rs. 24 million

Ministry of Environment: Rs. 23 million

Cantt Board Attock: Rs. 21 million

Islamabad High Court: Rs. 20 million

Health District Government Jhelum: Rs. 180 million

TMA Potohar Town: Rs. 180 million

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/Central Board of Revenue (CBR): Rs. 160 million

District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Attock: Rs. 160 million

TMA Jhelum: Rs. 150 million

Director General Special Education: Rs. 140 million

Metrological Department: Rs. 120 million

Ministry of Local Government: Rs. 120 million

Intelligence Bureau: Rs. 10 million

National Highway Authority (NHA): Rs. 10 million

Sindh House: Rs. 10 million

IESCO has urged the heads of all these defaulting institutions to settle their dues. The management has advised them to contact the relevant revenue office or the commercial directorate at IESCO head office for any necessary information or assistance regarding bill payments.