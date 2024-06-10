Here’s a List of Govt Departments With Huge Unpaid Electricity Bills

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has released a comprehensive list of government institutions with significant outstanding electricity dues under letter No. 3886-99 dated June 7, 2024.
AJK Govt Has The Biggest Unpaid Bill
The list reveals a staggering total of unpaid bills amounting to billions of rupees across various government departments and institutions. Topping the list is the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which owes an enormous Rs. 54.86 billion.
Defense Ministry and CDA Among Top 3
Following this is the Ministry of Defence, with outstanding dues of Rs. 5.29 billion.
Several departments under the Capital Development Authority (CDA) also feature prominently, with the CDA itself owing Rs. 4.6 billion, the Pak Secretariat Rs. 1.6 billion, the Cabinet Secretariat Rs. 116 million, and the Chairman Senate’s office Rs. 68 million.
Other notable defaulters include:
- Cantt Board Chaklala: Rs. 1.64 billion
- Cantt Board Rawalpindi: Rs. 256 million
- Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA): Rs. 967 million
- Ministry of Railways: Rs. 295 million
- Federal Government Hospitals: Rs. 295 million
- Police: Rs. 260 million
- TMA Rawal Town: Rs. 190 million
- TMA Murree: Rs. 160 million
- Punjab Police: Rs. 135 million
- Punjab Jail and Criminal Settlement: Rs. 11.6 million
- Ministry of Health: Rs. 55 million
- GM Hydel: Rs. 6.6 million
- Punjab Welfare Department: Rs. 54 million
- Chief Commissioner Islamabad: Rs. 51 million
- Ministry of Education: Rs. 48 million
- TMA Hasan Abdal: Rs. 46 million
- Federal Investigation Agency (FIA): Rs. 32 million
- District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital: Rs. 28 million
- AGE Maintenance (DP): Rs. 28 million
- Ministry of Haj and Auqaf: Rs. 25 million
- District Government Rawalpindi: Rs. 24 million
- Ministry of Environment: Rs. 23 million
- Cantt Board Attock: Rs. 21 million
- Islamabad High Court: Rs. 20 million
- Health District Government Jhelum: Rs. 180 million
- TMA Potohar Town: Rs. 180 million
- Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/Central Board of Revenue (CBR): Rs. 160 million
- District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Attock: Rs. 160 million
- TMA Jhelum: Rs. 150 million
- Director General Special Education: Rs. 140 million
- Metrological Department: Rs. 120 million
- Ministry of Local Government: Rs. 120 million
- Intelligence Bureau: Rs. 10 million
- National Highway Authority (NHA): Rs. 10 million
- Sindh House: Rs. 10 million
IESCO has urged the heads of all these defaulting institutions to settle their dues. The management has advised them to contact the relevant revenue office or the commercial directorate at IESCO head office for any necessary information or assistance regarding bill payments.