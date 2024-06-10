Pakistan Baseball Federation Urges Azam Khan to Join National Team

Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBF) has recently invited Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan to join the baseball team, recognizing his exceptional physical prowess and formidable strength.

The Federation tweeted on X, “Azam Khan you could be Pakistan baseball future 1B with your power. This Pakistani cricket player has been body shaming but we see a window of opportunity to use his power in baseball and train him to become a great power hitter.”

ALSO READ Players Applaud PCB for Organizing Inaugural Women’s University Tournament

Azam Khan, known for his power-hitting, has faced criticism and body shaming on social media by fans and cricket experts as well. Despite this, the Baseball Federation sees immense potential in his physical attributes, particularly his strength, which they believe could be a significant asset in baseball.

The Federation’s move is not only a recognition of Azam’s talent but also a statement against body shaming, emphasizing the importance of utilizing an athlete’s strengths rather than focusing on their physical appearance.

Azam’s repeated failures in International cricket has raised question marks regarding his place in the national side, which prompted the Baseball Federation to tweet in his favour and utilize his skills in Baseball.

Pakistan lost to their arch-rivals India by 6 runs at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in their second Group A clash on Sunday which means that they are now dependent on other results to qualify for the Super 8s.

ALSO READ Rain Comes Back After the Toss in Pakistan vs India 2024 World Cup Match

Azam Khan did not feature in the game against India and it looks highly unlikely that he will make the playing XI of Pakistan team again or not.

The Green Shirts will lock horns with Canada on June 11 in New York while their last game will be held at Lauderhill Stadium in Florida on June 16 against Ireland.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!