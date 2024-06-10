PIA Resumes Flights Between Two Major Cities

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 10, 2024 | 1:38 pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed flight operations between Karachi and Faisalabad.

According to details, the flight operation between the two cities has been restored after seven months. The inaugural flight, carrying 170 passengers, took off from Faisalabad recently.

The national flag carrier has announced that it will operate four flights a week on this route, providing greater convenience for passengers traveling from Faisalabad to Karachi.

This resumption is particularly beneficial for the business community and residents of Faisalabad and its surrounding areas.

In celebration of the first flight’s departure from Faisalabad Airport, a cake-cutting ceremony was held, and toasts were served to the passengers. PIA District Manager Shahid Hussain and Station Manager Muhammad Irfan were present, along with officials from the Civil Aviation Authority and the Airport Security Force, to see off the passengers.

Last week, PIA announced 30% reduction in fares for travelers flying to various cities in Saudi Arabia.

The discounted fares apply to flights to Riyadh, Dammam, and Al Qassim, offering travelers a budget-friendly option. A PIA spokesperson confirmed the offer is valid for travel from June 10 to 18.

