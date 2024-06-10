Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah Reveals Reason Behind Pakistan’s Loss to USA in 2024 T20 World Cup

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah jokingly suggested that Pakistan’s shocking defeat to the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup was on purpose due to the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The stale joke was made during the inauguration ceremony of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, Jamia Masjid, and a flyover at Naya Nazimabad, hosted by Arif Habib.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Horrible Outing Against India in 2024 T20 World Cup

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of parliamentarians, businessmen, bankers, and industrialists. Chief Minister addressed various topics, including the recent performance of the Shaheens in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Speaking candidly, Murad Ali Shah commented on Pakistan’s recent performance against India in the T20 World Cup. He humorously remarked that the team might have deliberately lost the match against the USA to focus on the IMF negotiations, but assured that the team would put up a strong fight against India.

“We have a strong team, and it might have lost deliberately to America because our talks with the IMF were in progress,” Shah said with a smile. “But we will give a tough time to India,” he added confidently.

ALSO READ 2024 T20 World Cup Points Table After Pakistan Lose to India

However, Shah’s statements did not age well. Just yesterday, Pakistan suffered an embarrassing defeat to arch-rivals India in New York, failing to chase a modest target of 120 runs after successfully bowling India out for just 119. The loss has sparked widespread criticism and disappointment among fans and cricket analysts.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!