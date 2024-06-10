Punjab to Give Advance Salaries on Eid ul Adha

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 10, 2024 | 1:32 pm

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, public sector employees will receive advance salaries ahead of Eidul Azha.

This initiative by the Punjab government aims to provide financial relief to government employees during the festive period, ensuring they can manage their Eid expenses amid rising inflation.

The Finance Department has begun preparations to disburse advance salaries by June 13, 2024, ahead of Eidul Azha. This measure is expected to alleviate the financial burden on employees, enabling them to celebrate the festival without financial stress.

ALSO READ

Eidul Azha, one of the major Islamic festivals, is observed through the sacrificial ritual of animals, commemorating Hazrat Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah.

In related news, Lahore is expected to experience high temperatures today, reaching up to 43°C.

