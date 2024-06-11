Apple Partners With OpenAI to Bring ChatGPT and More to iOS 18

Confirming all recent rumors, Apple has announced its partnership with OpenAI at its recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which brings various AI features to iOS 18 as well as direct ChatGPT integration into Siri.

Apple is calling its AI features “Apple Intelligence” and the Siri side of AI enhancements aim to make the voice assistant smarter and more personalized to enhance productivity. Users will also be able to access ChatGPT through the Siri voice assistant, but that’s not the end of it. ChatGPT is seamlessly integrated into the system-wide writing tools, enhancing the user experience across the platform.

Over the next year, Siri will gain on-screen awareness, enabling you to control apps through the assistant, similar to the overhyped promise of Rabbit’s R1 AI voice assistant device which received overwhelmingly negative reviews and was even labeled as a scam. However, unlike Rabbit, Apple is far more likely to successfully pull off this promise in the future.