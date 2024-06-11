Electricity Consumption in Pakistan Decreased in 9 Months of FY24 Despite Higher Capacity

The overall electricity consumption in the country stood at 68,559 GWh in July-March FY24 compared to consumption of 69,247 GWh during the same period of last year, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24.

According to the survey, the household sector is the largest consumer of electricity, consuming 33,737 GWh (49.2 percent), followed by the industrial sector with 18,022 GWh (26.3 percent).

Moreover, agriculture and commercial sectors consume 6,905 GWh (10.1 percent) and 5,365 GWh (7.8 percent), respectively, whereas the electricity consumption in other sectors (streetlights, general services, and other government) is 4,530 GWh (6.6 percent).

As of the end of March 2024, the country’s total installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131 MW compared to 41,981 MW as of end of March 2023. The percentage shares of hydel, nuclear, renewable, and thermal are 25.4 percent, 8.4 percent, 6.8 percent, and 59.4 percent, respectively. The share of thermal power as a dominant source of electricity supply has declined over the past few years, showing an increased reliance on indigenous sources.

Out of total electricity generation of 92,091GWh, the share of hydel, nuclear, and renewable stands at 54.1 percent, which can be taken as a good sign for the economy as the sources of electricity generation shift from thermal to cleaner sources.