Experts Warn of Congo Virus Risk at Cattle Markets

On Monday, a health expert emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures while visiting cattle markets before the Eid-ul-Azha festival, particularly to guard against the Congo virus. Dr. Kiran Habib, an infectious disease specialist, highlighted that as the festive spirit draws people to these markets, it’s crucial to remain vigilant.

Dr. Habib explained that each year during Eid-ul-Azha, a significant number of sacrificial animals are brought to cities for sale, necessitating special arrangements. Health authorities are on high alert to prevent any outbreak of diseases related to these animals, she noted.

Regarding the Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), Dr. Habib clarified that it is a viral disease primarily transmitted through tick bites or close contact with infected persons or animals’ bodily fluids. She stressed that infected animals can spread the virus to others.

To stay safe while visiting cattle markets, Dr. Habib advised wearing light-colored, full-sleeve clothing, gloves, and face masks, as ticks may not be visible on dark-colored clothes. Additionally, she recommended refraining from eating or drinking at the market and carrying clean boiled water.

Dr. Habib urged the government to establish veterinary camps in every sacrificial market for animal examination and buyer education. She highlighted the need for public awareness about the risks associated with tick bites, emphasizing the importance of seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms of infection arise.

In addressing the spread of the virus, Dr. Habib underscored the importance of thorough screening of animals and their premises for ticks. Finally, she emphasized the necessity of prompt hospital visits upon experiencing any signs or symptoms of infection.