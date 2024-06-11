Here are the Live Streaming Links for Pakistan vs Tajikistan 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan’s FIFA World Cup 2026 last qualifier against Tajikistan is underway. The Men in Green will be hoping to secure a positive result in Dushanbe while Tajikistan will be hoping to dismantle the Shaheens.

The Green Shirts lost to Saudi Arabia in the previous encounter in the round by 3-0, while Tajikistan suffered the same fate against Jordan in their previous fixture.

The match will be live streamed on various platforms and will be available for Pakistan fans to watch in the country.

Here are the live streaming links: