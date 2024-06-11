Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free Pakistan vs Canada on TV and Online in Pakistan

A do-or-die game for Pakistan beckons as Canada comes calling in the third match of the T20I World Cup at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium, failure to win today will mean that Pakistan will be knocked out of the World Cup once and for all.

Canada, meanwhile, finds themselves in the somewhat unusual position of looking down the table at their more fancied opponents. Saad Bin Zafar’s side recently defeated Ireland in a shocking upset by 12 runs.

After criticism of Babar and Rizwan’s lethargic pacing in pursuit of a low score against India, expect both to try to come out all guns blazing against the Canadians, regardless of whether Pakistan bat first or second.

Losing to the USA in the Super Over and a defeat against India by 6 runs means that Pakistan will have to win their matches at all costs by a healthy run rate, which means a clinical performance is required tonight.

Barbados-born, left-hander Nicholas Kirton, came into the event with a 39-ball 52 in a warm-up game against Nepal and has followed it up with 51 and 49 against USA and Ireland, which came off a combined 66 balls.

Pakistan will have to be a part of him.

Following their win against Ireland, Canada will go unchanged but Pakistan might make two changes with Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed coming in for Usman Khan and Shadab Khan.

It should be noted that Canada has 2 points from 2 games while Pakistan has none from their first two Group A matches.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

