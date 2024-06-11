Pakistan’s Likely XI vs Canada in 2024 T20 World Cup

Babar Azam’s Men in Green will take on T20 World Cup debutants Canada at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in their third match of the 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in their Group A tie.

Pakistan lost to the co-hosts USA in the Super Over at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas while Canada defeated Ireland by 12 runs in New York.

The defeat was followed by a heart-wrenching loss against India by 6 runs in New York where Pakistan failed to chase down a total of 120 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam are both expected to open the innings while Saim Ayub might come in to play at one-down alongside Fakhar Zaman at no.4.

Wicket-keeper batter Usman Khan is expected to be dropped from the squad following his poor run of form. Pakistan can go with four seamers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Amir while two specialist spinners Abrar Ahmed, and Imad Wasim might come into play during the middle overs.

The match between the two sides will kickstart at 7.30 pm PST.

Expected Playing XI