Wasim Akram Lashes Out at Pakistan After Embarrassing Loss to India in 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lashed out at the Pakistani cricket team following their narrow 6-run defeat against India in the T20 World Cup at Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York.

Speaking alongside former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on an Indian media channel, Akram did not mince words in expressing his frustration with the team’s performance.

“Pakistan team doesn’t need enemies; they are enemies of themselves,” Akram said, his voice laced with exasperation. “We cannot spoon-feed these players. Babar Azam and the coach cannot be expected to teach the basics and situational awareness to players who have been in international cricket for 8-10 years.”

Akram specifically highlighted the lack of strategic play and poor decision-making by the batsmen. “I cannot tell players like Rizwan basic stuff like don’t attack Bumrah in death overs,” he lamented. “Our batters did not try to hit any boundaries after the 10th over or even attempted to rotate the strike.”

His comments came in the wake of a match where Pakistan, despite brilliant bowling and a promising start, faltered in the crucial final overs while batting. Akram’s disappointment was palpable as he reflected on the team’s repeated mistakes. “I want to back the Pakistan team until the very end, but I feel enough is enough now.”

The cricketing icon’s harsh assessment has ignited a debate in the media, calling for a reassessment of the team’s approach and mentality ahead of matches against Canada and Ireland.

Pakistan will have to win all of their remaining two matches and will have to look for favors from India and Ireland to qualify for the Super 8s now.

