Mohammad Hafeez Makes Shocking Revelations About Imad and Amir’s Inclusion In The Team

Former team director, Mohammad Hafeez, disclosed the circumstances surrounding the inclusion of Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir in the national squad for the T20 World Cup. Hafeez claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a deal with the two players, enticing them to return to the team.

While speaking on a TV channel he said, “Six months ago, when these two cricketers were asked by the PCB if they would play for Pakistan, they refused because they wanted to participate in T20 leagues,” Hafeez stated. “Now that there is no league in the June window, the two players are participating in the T20 World Cup and treating it as just another league.”

Hafeez’s remarks have sparked a debate about the player selection process within Pakistan cricket. He emphasized that the PCB should prioritize domestic performers who consistently perform while demonstrating dedication and skill.

“When I was overseeing domestic cricket as team director, players like Kamran Ghulam were discouraged. Ghulam, despite his talent, chose to leave Pakistan to play league cricket because he felt that scoring hundreds in domestic cricket wouldn’t be rewarding in the long run and he would never get an international cap based on his performances,” Hafeez remarked.

Mohsin Naqvi led PCB’s current approach undermines the development of homegrown talent. Hafeez’s comments suggest a need for the PCB to reassess its plan to ensure that committed domestic players receive the opportunities that they deserve, fostering a more sustainable pool of national cricketers.