PIA Serves 35,000+ Pilgrims During Pre-Hajj Operation

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 11, 2024 | 11:26 pm
Governments Hajj Package Is Still Lowest: Minister | propakistani.pk

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) successfully completed its pre-Hajj operation, transporting over 35,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on 171 flights. The operation, which ran from May 9 to June 11, saw flights departing from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, and Peshawar. Pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta traveled to Jeddah via Karachi.

Of the 171 flights, 126 departed ahead of schedule, while 45 were delayed due to weather and operational issues.

In preparation for Hajj, more than 1.3 million pilgrims have already arrived in Makkah, many traveling directly via Jeddah or after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Pilgrims are making their final preparations before heading to Mina on June 14, marking the start of this year’s Hajj.

ALSO READ

Saudi authorities have mobilized extensive facilities and services to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. Over a million pilgrims attended the last Friday prayer before Hajj on June 7, with worshipers filling the Grand Mosque and surrounding areas.

The Mashariq Al-Masiyah Mutawafi Company confirmed the arrival of pilgrims from 16 countries, including Bangladesh, Sudan, Malaysia, Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Thailand, and China, among others.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>