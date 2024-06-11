PIA Serves 35,000+ Pilgrims During Pre-Hajj Operation

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) successfully completed its pre-Hajj operation, transporting over 35,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia on 171 flights. The operation, which ran from May 9 to June 11, saw flights departing from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, and Peshawar. Pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta traveled to Jeddah via Karachi.

Of the 171 flights, 126 departed ahead of schedule, while 45 were delayed due to weather and operational issues.

In preparation for Hajj, more than 1.3 million pilgrims have already arrived in Makkah, many traveling directly via Jeddah or after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Pilgrims are making their final preparations before heading to Mina on June 14, marking the start of this year’s Hajj.

Saudi authorities have mobilized extensive facilities and services to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. Over a million pilgrims attended the last Friday prayer before Hajj on June 7, with worshipers filling the Grand Mosque and surrounding areas.

The Mashariq Al-Masiyah Mutawafi Company confirmed the arrival of pilgrims from 16 countries, including Bangladesh, Sudan, Malaysia, Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Thailand, and China, among others.