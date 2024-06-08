Saudi Arabia Warns Against Political Slogans During Hajj 2024

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 8, 2024 | 5:03 pm

Saudi Minister of Hajj Tawfiq al-Rabi’ah emphasized the absence of political slogans during Hajj.

In response to a question from a reporter regarding the regulations and disciplinary measures concerning “political and communal slogans,” Tawfiq al-Rabiyyah stated on Thursday that “Hajj is solely for worship and not for any political slogans.”

He further elaborated that the Saudi leadership is committed to ensuring that the Hajj experience reflects the utmost devotion, tranquility, and spirituality.

ALSO READ

It’s worth noting that according to certain media reports, the statement by the Saudi Minister of Hajj may potentially relate to Gaza.

It’s also noteworthy that despite pro-Saudi imams publicly praying for Gaza and the Palestinians during weekly Friday sermons since October, such expressions might be prohibited under the regulations announced by the Hajj minister.

Rija Sohaib

lens

perspective

