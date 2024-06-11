Punjab Bans Bathing in Rivers, Canals, and Dams During Eid ul Adha

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the Punjab Home Department has established a control room dedicated to maintaining law and order and enforcing government directives throughout the province.

This control room will operate round the clock, gathering reports from all districts to ensure effective oversight during the Eid festivities.

Led by senior officers, the control room will remain active throughout the holiday period, overseeing compliance with government regulations. The department has announced stringent measures to regulate various activities during Eid.

A significant step includes the prohibition of banned organizations from collecting sacrificial animal hides. Only organizations registered with the Charity Commission will be authorized to collect these skins, as confirmed by a department spokesperson. This measure aims to ensure the responsible utilization of proceeds from sacrificial skins by the law.

Additionally, the Home Department has banned the burning of heads and trotters of sacrificial animals in public places during Eid. To uphold public safety, bathing and boating in rivers, streams, and dams will be strictly prohibited during the Eid holidays.

Furthermore, Section 144 will be enforced to prevent improper disposal of animal waste. Throwing animal excrement into manholes or canals will be strictly prohibited to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in public areas.