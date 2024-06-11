Punjab Bans Bathing in Rivers, Canals, and Dams During Eid ul Adha

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 11, 2024 | 11:24 pm

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the Punjab Home Department has established a control room dedicated to maintaining law and order and enforcing government directives throughout the province.

This control room will operate round the clock, gathering reports from all districts to ensure effective oversight during the Eid festivities.

Led by senior officers, the control room will remain active throughout the holiday period, overseeing compliance with government regulations. The department has announced stringent measures to regulate various activities during Eid.

A significant step includes the prohibition of banned organizations from collecting sacrificial animal hides. Only organizations registered with the Charity Commission will be authorized to collect these skins, as confirmed by a department spokesperson. This measure aims to ensure the responsible utilization of proceeds from sacrificial skins by the law.

ALSO READ

Additionally, the Home Department has banned the burning of heads and trotters of sacrificial animals in public places during Eid. To uphold public safety, bathing and boating in rivers, streams, and dams will be strictly prohibited during the Eid holidays.

Furthermore, Section 144 will be enforced to prevent improper disposal of animal waste. Throwing animal excrement into manholes or canals will be strictly prohibited to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in public areas.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>