130-Year-Old Woman Reaches Saudi Arabia to Perform Hajj

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 4:36 pm

Sarahouda Stiti, a 130-year-old woman from Algeria, received a warm and enthusiastic welcome upon her arrival at Jeddah International Airport in Saudi Arabia on June 10, 2024, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Stiti, the oldest pilgrim from Algeria, was greeted with great respect at the airport. Recognized as the oldest Hajj pilgrim to visit the Kingdom this year, Stiti hails from Iraq but resides in Algeria.

Her determination to join the Hajj pilgrimage has brought pride and happiness to the Algerian Hajj mission and the broader Algerian community. Although in good health, Stiti is being regularly monitored.

ALSO READ

Expressing her joy at being in the Kingdom for Hajj, Sarahouda Stiti appreciated the warm welcome and excellent service she and her companions have received.

