Balochistan Govt. to Produce Solar Salt in Gwadar

The Balochistan government, with the help of the Balochistan Public Private Partnership Authority (BPPPA), is set to launch a Solar Salt project in District Gwadar.

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24 revealed that Reconnaissance Licenses for Solar Salt have been granted to the government-owned Balochistan Mineral Resources Limited (BMRL). Negotiations are ongoing with international investors regarding areas granted to BMRL and the Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company (BMEC).

Following the Reko Diq settlement, the government has focused on large-scale mining, issuing several Exploration Licenses (ELs) for copper, gold, and associated minerals. BMRL received five ELs, and the Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company (BMEC) received four. For the first time, an Exploration License for lithium has been granted to M/S Shaanxi Atlas International Mining Private Limited in Chagai, where initial surveys and drilling have begun.

The government is also encouraging private sector participation in its mining initiatives. To expedite exploration in Chagai, several Exploration Licenses for copper, gold, and associated minerals have been granted to private companies. Degan Exploration received three ELs, MPCL was granted three ELs, and National Resources Limited (NRL) secured one EL. These companies have started preliminary studies and surveys.

The Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) is updating its feasibility study, expected to be completed by 2024, with a second advance royalty payment of $2.5 million received in December 2023.

Chromite mining in Muslim Bagh (District Killa Saifullah) and Khanozai (District Pishin) is also expanding. The Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) received two large-scale Exploration Licenses for chromite in District Killa Saifullah and Zhob.