Direct-to-Home TV, Radio Licenses to Attract $2-3 Billion Investment: Economic Survey

New licenses for Direct-To-Home (DTH) services will be issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) that will potentially bring between $2 billion to $3 billion in investment, according to the Economic Survey of Pakistan for the financial year 2023-34.

The survey said that the increase in investment through new licenses will have a multiplier impact on growing the work of media production companies, advertising agencies, and performing arts, as well as creating job prospects for trained media personnel and journalists. The new licensing of DTH satellite TV channels, FM radios, and teleport services would be helpful, the survey said.

PEMRA issued 3 licenses for the introduction of DTH in Pakistan. This enormous undertaking would assist Pakistani media gain momentum in terms of technology and jobs. Currently, there are over 140 Pakistani satellite TV stations and 35 channels with Landing Rights permission to broadcast in Pakistan. A total of between $4 and $5 billion has reportedly been invested in Pakistan’s electronic media sector throughout the years.

What is DTH?

DTH or direct-to-home allows you to watch multiple TV channels directly broadcasted via satellites to your dish receiver. This not only improves the quality of service (no poor quality cable issues) but is also free of cost (no monthly cable fee). Plus, even if you live in a remote area with no cable access, you can watch TV if you install a dish receiver at home. The broadcast quality is better and it also lets you watch channels that cable operators may not have.