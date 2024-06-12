Govt to Increase Import Duty on Steel to Boost Local Manufacturing

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 9:39 pm

The federal government has decided to increase the import duty on steel, ball bearings, paper products, etc. in order to enhance local manufacturing, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in his budget speech on Wednesday.

By raising import duties on these items, the government aims to make imported steel and paper products less competitive in the local market, thereby giving a boost to domestic producers.

ALSO READ

It bears mentioning that local steel producers last month had appealed to the finance minister to support the industry. Aurangzeb at the time reiterated the government’s commitment to support the local industry.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>