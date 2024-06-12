West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free West Indies vs New Zealand on TV and Online in Pakistan

New Zealand will take on co-hosts West Indies in the Trinidad & Tobago Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, a victory for the hosts will ensure their qualification for the Super 8s.

West Indies defeated Papua New Guinea by 5 wickets and thrashed Uganda by 134 runs in their first two matches of Group C.

New Zealand on the other hand, had a shocking game in their first outing of the T20I World Cup as Afghanistan defeated them by 84 runs putting a palpable dent to their run rate.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 5.30 pm PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.



Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available for Pakistani fans on numerous platforms.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Myco LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK 3. Tapmad LINK LINK 4. Shoq App LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK 2. Tamasha LINK 3. Tapmad LINK

TV Broadcast

1. Ten Sports —- 2. Ptv Sports —-

