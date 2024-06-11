BREAKING NEWS: Pakistan Finally Wins a Match in 2024 T20 World Cup, Latest Points Table

Pakistan got off the mark in the 2024 T20 World Cup and registered their first points in the points table.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against Canada at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York in the 2024 T20 World Cup, a not-so-surprising decision by Babar Azam, given the difficult pitch.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf Completes 100 Wickets in T20Is

Pakistan showcased their bowling dominance against Canada, restricting them to a modest total of just 106 with a loss of 7 wickets. Canada’s Aaron Johnson played a pivotal role, scoring a resilient 52 runs off 44 balls, including four boundaries and four towering sixes. Despite his valiant efforts, Canada’s batting lineup struggled to build partnerships and capitalize on starts, with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Pakistan’s pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, proved to be a formidable challenge for the Canadian batsmen. Afridi and Amir set the tone early, with Rauf reaching a career milestone of 101 wickets in T20 with back-to-back wickets of Shreyas Movva and Ravinderpal Singh in the 10th over.

In response to Canada’s small target of 107, Pakistan began the innings tentatively with Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub, who came in to replace Iftikhar Ahmed. Unfortunately, Saim did not make much of an impact as he was dismissed cheaply in the 4th over by Heyliger for just 6 runs off 12 deliveries. Mohammad Rizwan kept things under control, scoring 53 runs off 53 balls his 29th half-century.

He was briefly joined by skipper Babar Azam, who made a run-a-ball 33, hitting two boundaries including a straight six, before he was dismissed in the 14th over. Babar’s dismissal was followed shortly by Fakhar Zaman. In the end, Rizwan and Usman Khan took Pakistan over the line in the 17th over to help secure the Men in Green’s first win of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ Here are the Live Streaming Links for Pakistan vs Tajikistan 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Here’s what the Group A points table looks like after Pakistan’s win over Canada.

Check out the latest updates regarding the T20 World Cup 2024 here!

Points Table Group A