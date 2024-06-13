All You Need To Know About UEFA Euro 2024 Schedule

A total of 24 teams will participate in the upcoming Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany. The first game is slated for June 15 between the hosts Germany and Scotland facing off each other in their first group A game.
Spain and Germany are known as the most successful teams in the Euros with 3 titles apiece while France and Italy both have two titles to their name.
Groups
Germany, Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland will battle it out for the top two spots to qualify for the round of 16 with the third-placed side in each group also having a chance to qualify. The top four teams in third place out of six groups with the best goal difference and points will qualify for the knockout stages.
Group B is being termed the ‘Group of Death’ in the Euros as it boasts heavyweights like Spain, Italy, and Croatia alongside Albania.
Meanwhile, Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, and England will be part of Group C while Group D is another strong candidate for one of the most difficult groups in the Euros.
Poland, Netherlands, France, and Austria are all part of one of the most daunting groups in Euros where the likes of Poland and Netherlands might find themselves fighting for the third place.
Group E comprises Domenico Tedesco’s Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, and Ukraine while Group F consists of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Turkiye, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia, and Czech Republic.
Here are the Groups:
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Group E
|Group F
|Germany
|Spain
|Slovenia
|Poland
|Belgium
|Turkiye
|Scotland
|Croatia
|Denmark
|Netherlands
|Slovakia
|Georgia
|Hungary
|Italy
|Serbia
|Austria
|Romania
|Portugal
|Switzerland
|Albania
|England
|France
|Ukraine
|Czechia
Euro 2024 Schedule:
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Germany v Scotland
|15 June
|12:00 am
|Hungary vs Switzerland
|15 June
|6:00 pm
|Spain v Croatia
|15 June
|9:00 pm
|Italy v Albania
|16 June
|12:00 am
|Poland v Netherlands
|16 June
|6:00 pm
|Slovenia v Denmark
|16 June
|9:00 pm
|Serbia v England
|17 June
|12:00 am
|Romania v Ukraine
|17 June
|6:00 pm
|Belgium v Slovakia
|17 June
|9:00 pm
|Austria v France
|18 June
|12:00 am
|Turkey v Georgia
|18 June
|9:00 pm
|Portugal v Czech Republic
|19 June
|12:00 am
|Croatia v Albania
|19 June
|6:00pm
|Germany vs Hungary
|19 June
|9:00 pm
|Scotland v Switzerland
|20 June
|12:00 am
|Slovenia v Serbia
|20 June
|6:00 pm
|Denmark vs England
|20 June
|9:00 pm
|Spain v Italy
|21 June
|12:00 am
|Slovakia vs Ukraine
|21 June
|6:00 pm
|Poland v Austria
|21 June
|9:00 pm
|Netherlands v France
|22 June
|12:00 am
|Georgia v Czech Republic
|22 June
|6:00 pm
|Turkey v Portugal
|22 June
|9:00 pm
|Belgium v Romania
|23 June
|12:00 am
|Switzerland v Germany
|24 June
|12:00 am
|Scotland v Hungary
|24 June
|12:00 am
|Albania v Spain
|25 June
|12:00 am
|Croatia v Italy
|25 June
|12:00 am
|Netherlands v Austria
|25 June
|9:00 pm
|France v Poland
|25 June
|9:00 pm
|England v Slovenia
|26 June
|12:00 am
|Denmark v Serbia
|26 June
|12:00 am
|Slovakia v Romania
|26 June
|9:00 pm
|Ukraine v Belgium
|26 June
|9:00 pm
|Georgia v Portugal
|27 June
|12:00 am
|Czech Republic v Turkey
|27 June
|12:00 am
|Round of 16 Match 1
|29 June
|9:00 pm
|Round of 16 Match 2
|30 June
|12:00 am
|Round of 16 Match 3
|30 June
|9:00 pm
|Round of 16 Match 4
|1 July
|12:00 am
|Round of 16 Match 5
|1 July
|9:00 pm
|Round of 16 Match 6
|2 July
|12:00 am
|Round of 16 Match 7
|2 July
|9:00 pm
|Round of 16 Match 8
|3 July
|12:00 am
|Quarterfinal 1
|5 July
|9:00 pm
|Quarterfinal 2
|6 July
|12:00 am
|Quarterfinal 3
|6 July
|9:00 pm
|Quarterfinal 4
|7 July
|12:00 am
|Semifinal 1
|10 July
|12:00 am
|Semifinal 2
|11 July
|12:00 am
|Final
|15 July
|12:00 am
Pakistan Standard Time*