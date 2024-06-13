All You Need To Know About UEFA Euro 2024 Schedule

A total of 24 teams will participate in the upcoming Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany. The first game is slated for June 15 between the hosts Germany and Scotland facing off each other in their first group A game.

Spain and Germany are known as the most successful teams in the Euros with 3 titles apiece while France and Italy both have two titles to their name.

Groups

Germany, Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland will battle it out for the top two spots to qualify for the round of 16 with the third-placed side in each group also having a chance to qualify. The top four teams in third place out of six groups with the best goal difference and points will qualify for the knockout stages.

Group B is being termed the ‘Group of Death’ in the Euros as it boasts heavyweights like Spain, Italy, and Croatia alongside Albania.

Meanwhile, Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, and England will be part of Group C while Group D is another strong candidate for one of the most difficult groups in the Euros.

Poland, Netherlands, France, and Austria are all part of one of the most daunting groups in Euros where the likes of Poland and Netherlands might find themselves fighting for the third place.

Group E comprises Domenico Tedesco’s Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, and Ukraine while Group F consists of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Turkiye, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia, and Czech Republic.

Here are the Groups:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Germany Spain Slovenia Poland Belgium Turkiye Scotland Croatia Denmark Netherlands Slovakia Georgia Hungary Italy Serbia Austria Romania Portugal Switzerland Albania England France Ukraine Czechia

Euro 2024 Schedule:

Fixture Date Time Germany v Scotland 15 June 12:00 am Hungary vs Switzerland 15 June 6:00 pm Spain v Croatia 15 June 9:00 pm Italy v Albania 16 June 12:00 am Poland v Netherlands 16 June 6:00 pm Slovenia v Denmark 16 June 9:00 pm Serbia v England 17 June 12:00 am Romania v Ukraine 17 June 6:00 pm Belgium v Slovakia 17 June 9:00 pm Austria v France 18 June 12:00 am Turkey v Georgia 18 June 9:00 pm Portugal v Czech Republic 19 June 12:00 am Croatia v Albania 19 June 6:00pm Germany vs Hungary 19 June 9:00 pm Scotland v Switzerland 20 June 12:00 am Slovenia v Serbia 20 June 6:00 pm Denmark vs England 20 June 9:00 pm Spain v Italy 21 June 12:00 am Slovakia vs Ukraine 21 June 6:00 pm Poland v Austria 21 June 9:00 pm Netherlands v France 22 June 12:00 am Georgia v Czech Republic 22 June 6:00 pm Turkey v Portugal 22 June 9:00 pm Belgium v Romania 23 June 12:00 am Switzerland v Germany 24 June 12:00 am Scotland v Hungary 24 June 12:00 am Albania v Spain 25 June 12:00 am Croatia v Italy 25 June 12:00 am Netherlands v Austria 25 June 9:00 pm France v Poland 25 June 9:00 pm England v Slovenia 26 June 12:00 am Denmark v Serbia 26 June 12:00 am Slovakia v Romania 26 June 9:00 pm Ukraine v Belgium 26 June 9:00 pm Georgia v Portugal 27 June 12:00 am Czech Republic v Turkey 27 June 12:00 am Round of 16 Match 1 29 June 9:00 pm Round of 16 Match 2 30 June 12:00 am Round of 16 Match 3 30 June 9:00 pm Round of 16 Match 4 1 July 12:00 am Round of 16 Match 5 1 July 9:00 pm Round of 16 Match 6 2 July 12:00 am Round of 16 Match 7 2 July 9:00 pm Round of 16 Match 8 3 July 12:00 am Quarterfinal 1 5 July 9:00 pm Quarterfinal 2 6 July 12:00 am Quarterfinal 3 6 July 9:00 pm Quarterfinal 4 7 July 12:00 am Semifinal 1 10 July 12:00 am Semifinal 2 11 July 12:00 am Final 15 July 12:00 am

Pakistan Standard Time*